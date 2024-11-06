Welcome Message For the 8th Edition of The Africa Women Conference by Dr, Jumai Ahmadu, Co-Convener, AWC Protocol

Welcome to the 8th edition of the Africa Women Conference (AWC 2024) in the beautiful city of Lusaka, Zambia’s capital city!

This year, we gather with enthusiasm under the inspiring theme: “Digital Advancement: Harnessing its Potential for the African Woman.”

As we embark on this new digital age, we recognise the incredible opportunities it presents for African women to empower ourselves and our communities.

Technology is a powerful tool that can amplify our voices, enhance our skills, and pave pathways to success.

This conference is a vital platform for collaboration, learning, and sharing innovative ideas. With a lineup of distinguished speakers, we shall explore the many dimensions of digital advancement: Entrepreneurship, Education, Health, and Social Advocacy, aiming to break barriers and envision a future where African women lead in decision-making and innovation.

I encourage each of you to connect, engage, and share your insights. We are all here to learn from one another as we discuss digital literacy, access to technology, and the importance of online safety.

Let us champion inclusivity and ensure that no woman is left behind in this digital revolution. We have women from rural communities in the Federal Capital Territory here with us because the Chairmen believe that exposing them to conferences such as this will broaden their knowledge and provide them with practical skills to become more confident and efficient as they lead women in their respective communities.

In the past one year, we have been able to inaugurate the AWC He4She Committee, so we leverage on their support to advance our course and contribute significantly to amplifying all the gender agenda we will hear about their plans in the cause of the conference.

The AWC Next carried out some advocacy and outreach activities for community development as the Chairperson will present in her progress report.

I’m pleased to inform us that our first set of students graduated from the Africa Women Conference Leadership Development Centre (AWCLDC) on the 8th of October and we have acquired a parcel of land in Tunga Maje, a suburb of Abuja, for the construction of the Africa Women Conference Leadership Development Centre.

In addition to performing the groundbreaking ceremony of the centre, we are going to carry out the following project before the next conference by God’s grace

Commence digital hubs in few communities using the following countries as pilots Nigeria, Namibia, Gambia and of course Zambia with partner organisations.

Embark on an aggressive membership drive to fill up all the vacant positions.

Together, let us embrace this opportunity and work towards a future of digital equality for women across Africa!

I look forward to improved networking and birth of new productive partnerships.

Thank you.