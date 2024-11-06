News

Tinubu Congratulates President Elect Trump

November 6, 2024
0 62 1 minute read

President Bola Tinubu extends his heartfelt congratulations to President Donald Trump on his re-election as the 47th President of the United States of America.

President Tinubu looks forward to strengthening the ties between Nigeria and the United States amid the complex challenges and opportunities of the contemporary world.

President Tinubu says, “Together, we can foster economic cooperation, promote peace, and address global challenges that affect our citizens.”

According to President Tinubu, Trump’s victory reflects the trust and confidence the American people have placed in his leadership. He congratulates them on their commitment to democracy.

President Tinubu believes that, given President Trump’s experience as the 45th president of the United States from 2017 to 2021, his return to the White House as the 47th president will usher in an era of earnest, beneficial, and reciprocal economic and development partnerships between Africa and the United States.

Acknowledging the United States’ influence, power, and position in determining the trend and course of global events, the Nigerian leader trusts that President Trump will bring the world closer to peace and prosperity.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

November 6, 2024

November 6, 2024
0 62 1 minute read

Related Articles

NBC Concludes Sensitization Program to Address Boundary Disputes , Foster Collaboration Among States

November 2, 2024

Minister of Steel Development woos foreign investors to Steel, Metals Sector as Nigeria participates in International Mining Conference in Australia

November 2, 2024

VP Shettima At Inauguration Of HCD 2.0 Strategy

November 2, 2024

Police Begin Training On Citizens Centred Reforms In Kano

November 2, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button