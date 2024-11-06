Super Falcons to take on France’s Les Bleues in friendly

Fresh from a two-match friendly duel with the Green Ladies of Algeria in Nigeria, nine-time African champions Super Falcons are billed to play the Senior Women National Team of France, Les Bleues a high-profile friendly in France on Saturday, 30th November 2024.

The Super Falcons lashed the Green Ladies 2-0 and 4-1 in games played in Ikenne-Remo and Lagos respectively, with a good number of home-based professionals showing great promise in the squad coached by Justine Madugu.

This month’s encounter with the Les Bleues will take place at the Stade Raymond Kopa in the city of Angers, with kick-off set for 9.30pm France time.

While the Bleues are happy to take the game as part of their preparations for the League of Nations in the spring and the 2025 UEFA Euro Women Championship in Switzerland in the summer, the Falcons will welcome the encounter as part of the process for blooding a new squad, as well as another test ahead of the 2025 Women Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco next summer.

It is only the seventh time in their history that the Les Bleues will play in the city of Angers.