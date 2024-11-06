Sports

Sabalenka Enters WTA Finals last four

November 6, 2024
Aryna Sabalenka became the first player to secure a semi-final spot at the WTA Finals as she defeated a resilient Jasmine Paolini in straight sets.

Top seed Sabalenka won 6-3 7-5 in a victory that also confirmed Elena Rybakina’s elimination from the season-ending tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on Monday, Kazakhstan’s Rybakina was beaten 7-6 (7-4) 3-6 6-1 by Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen for her second defeat at the Finals, and required a Paolini victory to keep her hopes alive.
An early double break of serve saw Sabalenka – a two-time Grand Slam champion in 2024 – hit the ground running against Paolini, and while the 28-year-old fourth seed cancelled out one of those breaks, she could do little to challenge her big-hitting opponent.
The second set, however, told a different tale. Though Sabalenka reeled off four consecutive games after an early break for Paolini, she grew frustrated as the Italian – enjoying a breakthrough season on the WTA Tour.

