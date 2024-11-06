Nigeria Falconets Star Joins Galatasaray Feminine Club

After an exciting performance at the 2024 FIFA U20 Women World Cup, Falconets star Sebastian Flourish has secured a move to Turkish side Galatasaray Feminine.

Flourish represented the French D’arkema side Stade de Reims last season and gave a good account of herself.

The Turkish club confirmed her capture through its social media handle, where her picture was posted with the club jersey.

She will play alongside her compatriot Tosin Demehin who also joined the club this summer. The club is currently placed 6th on the table of the Women’s league in Turkey.