NDPC Engages Social Media Influencers to Boost Data Protection Awareness

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) is strengthening its engagement with the social media community to raise awareness on data protection and privacy across Nigeria.

Speaking in Abuja, the National Commissioner of NDPC, Vincent Olatunji, announced that the Commission is reaching out to prominent social media influencers like Enioluwa Adeoluwa to support Federal Government’s efforts in promoting data protection. By leveraging influencers’ platforms, the NDPC aims to counter misinformation, reduce the spread of fake news, address hate speech, and combat various forms of cyberbullying.

With around 40 million Nigerians active on social media daily, this initiative emphasizes the need for data collectors and processors to strictly adhere to established data protection guidelines.

Through these partnerships, the NDPC seeks to ensure that individual and corporate data remains safeguarded from unauthorized access, underscoring its ongoing commitment to data privacy in Nigeria.