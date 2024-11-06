Kogi Govt To Establish Special Economic Zone to Boost Trade & Economic growth

The Kogi State Government says it has commenced processes leading to the establishment of a special economic zone with the status of a free trade zone to be located in the Ajaokuta economic development corridor in the state.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo who was on a working visit to the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA) Dr. Olufemi Ogunyemi in Abuja on Tuesday seek the support of the management of NEPZA to make the proposed special economic zone which was conceived over ten years ago a reality.

The Governor who was accompanied on the visit by top officials of the Kogi state government, said the establishment of a special economic zone in the state is necessary to harness the abundant natural resources and to maximize the economic potential of the state given its strategic location as a connecting point between the north and the southern part of Nigeria.

He noted that Kogi state is endowed with numerous solid mineral resources in commercial quantities, arable land for agricultural production and top quality human resources that are waiting to be tapped with the establishment of a special economic zone.

The governor stressed that the proposed special economic zone will transform the state into a major hub for economic activities in the country as well as creating thousands of jobs opportunities for Nigerians.

He assured that all that is required on the part of the state government would be put in place as soon as possible to ensure the realisation of the project.

On his part, the Managing Director of NEPZA, Dr Olufemi Ogunyemi said the authority would support the Kogi state government by activating processes that would lead to the timely approval, licensing and other assistance the state may require to secure the establishment of a special economic zone.

Dr Ogunyemi commended Governor Ododo for his handling of infrastructural development, welfare of workers and security of lives and property in the state.

Recall that, in line with procedures for the establishment of the proposed special economic zone, the Kogi state government had earlier allocated three thousand hectares of land in the Ajaokuta economic development corridor for the project to be funded by a Public Private Partnership arrangement.

Ismaila Isah

Special Adviser on Media to the Governor

