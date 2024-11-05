NPFL: Title Contenders Emerge in Thrilling Encounters

The Match Day 10 of the Nigeria Premier football League put up many exciting surprises and upsets as Ikorodu city who are down the table fighting to avoid relegation defeated Rivers united 2-0 at the mobolaji Johnson arena in lagos.



With this defeat, Remo Stars now top the table followed by Rivers United after there upset against Ikorodu city on Sunday.

Also in a thrilling Oriental Derby in Umuahia, Coach Emmanuel Amuneke led his Heartland FC to their first away win as defeated Abia Warriors 2-0 in their home ground.

Bendel Insurance was also on the news with their 2-1 away win against Sunshine Stars in Akure claiming all three points to rise to 10th on the table.

Meanwhile, Rangers proved their supremacy to defeat visiting Nasarawa United by 2-0.

In another encounter, Akwa United kept their promise to their fans, securing a vital 2-1 win over Kwara United. Kwara United now faces a crucial fixture as they head to Lafia to battle Nasarawa United.

As it stands, the top four teams in the NPFL include Remo Stars, Rivers United, Enyimba, and El Kanemi Warriors,

Meanwhile, the bottom four are Ikorodu City, Bayelsa United, Akwa United, and Lobi Stars, who are all fighting to avoid relegation.