Info Minister Urges Media To Project Government’s Economy Building Policies

The Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris says the reform agenda of the Tinubu administration is in progress and pleaded with the media to project many positive policies of government asserting, that Nigeria is on the path to a new era of socio-economic progress which comes initial challenges.

The Minister, while playing host to the executive council of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, urged the media not to lose guard in the defence of Nigeria’s 24 years of unbroken democratic experience.

The Minister assured the Nigerian Guild of Editors executives led by its President, Mr Eze Anaba, that the government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is fully committed to entrenching democratic values, particularly the adherence to the tenets of press freedom.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Minister on Media, Rabiu Ibrahim, the Minister assured that the Federal Government would continue to support the media through

special interventions to ease the pain associated with their operations, such as providing single-digit loans through the Bank of Industry, even as the need to mitigate the high cost of newsprint is a top priority.

Nigeria Guild of Editors President Eze Anaba, led the Executive on a courtesy visit to inform the Minister about their upcoming Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC) scheduled to take place in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state. The theme of the event is “Economic Growth and Development Strategies in a Resource-Rich Country.”