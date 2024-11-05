HUMANITARIAN AFFAIRS AND POVERTY REDUCTION MINISTER SEEKS FIRST LADYS RHI’S PATNERSHIP IN POVERTY REDUCTION, OTHERS As newly sworn-in Minister gives update on released minors arraigned for protests The newly sworn-in minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction ,

Prof Nentawe Yilwatda has informed the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu that the minors arraigned and released on the orders of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu have been taken back to their various states and handed over to the State Governments.

He disclosed this after a closed door visit to the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu at the State House Abuja. The Minister also informed the media during an interview that the visit was to seek for partnership with the First Lady’s pet project, the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) especially in areas of Poverty Reduction which he noted she has been doing in various ways.

“I am here to see the first lady because we want to create partnerships to reduce poverty especially among the vulnerable of which women are part of it and it is the part of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda”. “Partnership is key to reduction of poverty in Nigerian and also create humanitarian services to everyone”. “This morning also we lifted the minor that were involved in the last protest,

and we were in court with the minors and we secured their release and we have safely delivered them to their state and we are reported this also to her so that where they need to support them back in their state and provide schools for them from the office of governors wife of various states.

” Prof Nentawe Yilwatda said that the ministry is willing to carry out the mandate of this administration with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu to lift poverty from the poor across the country. He explained that the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction is willing to work with RHI on its activities and intervention programmes which he said has had tremendous impact on the women, youth and children especially.

The proposed partnership, according to the minister would help the ministry to capture more women and other vulnerable groups targeted by the initiative across the country. Prof Nentawe Yilwatda was one of the seven Ministers sworn-in by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday 4th November, 2024. SIGNED Busola Kukoyi SSA Media to the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 5th November,2024