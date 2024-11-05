Handball African Continental Championship: Nigeria Beats Ethiopia, Set For Semi-Final

Team Nigeria maintained its impressive performance in the ongoing Handball Africa Men’s Continental championship in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.



The Nigerian side defeated Zambia in their opening game 36-21 to send a warning signal to other opponents.

They confronted host Ethiopia late on Tuesday and secured a massive victory.

The game was keenly contested but it was Nigeria who prevailed 47-31.

Nigeria goalkeeper Samuel Obabori was rightly awarded the Most Valuable Player of the match for his exceptional saves.

Meanwhile, Nigeria has been drawn to face Cameroon in the semi-final of the competition.