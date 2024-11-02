Police Begin Training On Citizens Centred Reforms In Kano

Nigerians will soon begin to see an informed and citizens centred approach to policing the country.

This is the main takeaway from the three day engagement between the police trainers from across their training schools and a team of experts at the instance of the Police Authority supported by the international bodies.

Aminu Umar reports that the reforms are to promote effectiveness and accountability in policing, focusing on implementing the Nigeria Police Act 2020 and Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.