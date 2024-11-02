Nigeria Sympathise With Spain Over Flood Disaster

Nigeria extends condolences to Spain and Serbia Federal republic of Nigeria is deeply saddened by the tragic news of the destructive flash floods that hit eastern Spain on tuesday, october 29, 2024, resulting in the loss of 158 lives and many more still missing.

In solidarity with the people of spain in its difficult time, Nigeria extends its condolence to the families of the victims. On tragic incident at railway station in Serbia, Nigeria similarly commiserates with the people and government over tragic incident at a railway station in Serbian town of nova sad, on November 1st, 2024, which resulted in the death of eight people, leaving two others hospitalised. This is contained in a statement by the spokesperson of ministry of foreign affairs, Amb. Eche Abu-Obe. The statement points out that Nigeria’s thoughts and prayers are with those affected by these tragedies.