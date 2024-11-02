Imaan Sulaiman-ibrahim Assures Of A New Era For Nigerian Women

The Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, has marked the beginning of a new era for Nigerian women, children, and vulnerable citizens as she assumed office today

In her opening remarks at the Hand-Over ceremony today in her office in Abuja, the Minister emphasized that this journey aims to bridge the gender gap, empower women, and ensure their rights are protected

Sulaiman-Ibrahim informed that key areas of her focus will include empowering Women with skills development, entrepreneurial support, employment opportunities, adding that political participation will be prioritized to foster women’s advancement through education, vocational training, and leadership development.

She added that her tenure will also ensure effective application of policies and laws in order to safeguard women, children, persons with disabilities, and the vulnerable.

Other areas of interest, the Minister informed further, have to do with Gender-Based Violence, emphasizing access to swift and fair justice, expansion of social services, as well as creation of safe spaces for women and children in the country

On the issue of child protection, the Minister noted that the Ministry will continue to strengthen guidelines and protocols with a view to preventing abuse, trafficking, and exploitation.

Hajiya Sulaiman-Ibrahim called on all stakeholders to join forces to achieve these ambitious goals, emphasizing collective action, transparency, and relentlessness. To every Nigerian woman, this is your time. Together, we will break down barriers, lift each other up, ensure your voices are heard, your rights are protected, and your dreams are within reach, she emphasized

The Minister also expressed her commitment to gender equality and inclusive growth, building on previous efforts such as the National Women’s Economic Empowerment Policy and Action Plan in order to ensure the realization of the policy objectives of the present administration in line with the Revised 2021-2026 National Gender Policy which provides strategic guidance for mainstreaming gender at all levels

She commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu for their unwavering commitment to the upliftment of the lives of Nigerian women, children and the vulnerable in society

Earlier, in his welcome address, Ambassador Gabriel Aduda, the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, assured that the Ministry will continue to create an enabling environment for the realization of government objectves, policies and programmes in line with its mandate.

He pledged the total support and loyalty of the Management and Staff to the new leadership of the Ministry with a view to supporting the Minister in discharging her official responsibilities.

Signed

Mrs Grace Njoku

Head, Information and Public Relations