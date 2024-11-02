Government, Media Not Opponents, Information Minister Tells The Guardian

Even in the face of occasional misunderstanding, the government and the media are not necessarily opponents, but partners in nation-building, the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, disclosed during a courtesy visit by the management of The Guardian to his office on Thursday.

“I do not believe that the government and the Fourth Estate are opponents, but, rather, partners in the arduous task of nation building, a task that occasionally comes divergent perspectives and approaches,” said Idris.

Idris added that the task of nation-building is hinged on a collective responsibility. Even more so, the media, as society’s watchdog, is expected to be more vigilant in protecting the nation’s democracy, peace, and unity, without which we may experience serious diminishing returns in the community of nations.

Idris identified The Guardian as a leading media powerhouse whose history is synonymous with Nigeria’s struggle for representative democracy and the fight against military rule, pointing out that, as such, it should continue to be a pro-democracy spearhead and not yield any grounds to any destabilizing notions.

He said it was important that the media grasp the noble intentions of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, which is steeped in visionary reforms that will turn around Nigeria’s socio-economic fortunes.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of The Guardian, Mr Toke Ibru, said their organization, widely acclaimed as the flagship of the Nigerian press, is still a torch-bearer in the consolidation process of the nation’s democracy and will continue to promote the ideals of unity, peace, and national security.

The Acting Permanent Secretary Ministry of Information and National Orientation, Mrs Comfort Ajiboye, attended the meeting.

Other management staff on the entourage of Mr. Ibru included Mr Martins Oloja, Editorial Board member, Dr Oluwafemi Adekoya, Editor, and Chuks Nwanne, General Manager, Abuja-Northern Operations.

Rabiu Ibrahim

Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation.