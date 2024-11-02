AGF Intervenes, Seeks Casefile From Police

It has just come to my notice that the police have arraigned those arrested in connection with the end bad governance violent protest in court for various offences, including treason.

My office will need to look into some issues regarding the matter so that I can make an informed decision. I am aware that the court has remanded the defendants in detention centres and adjourned the case to January. It is not within my power to vary the order of the court remanding the defendants in detention centres and adjourning the case to January.

I have, however, directed the Nigeria Police to transfer the case file to my office and hand it over to the Director of Public Prosecution of the Federation (DPPF) tomorrow, Saturday, 2nd November, 2024. I have also directed the DPPF to immediately set machinery in motion for the court’s consideration of moving the adjournment date forward (to an earlier date). Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) November 1, 2024