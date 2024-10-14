News
Tragic Death Of Grandmother, Four Grandchildren After Consuming Pap.
A quiet morning in the Gaga Community of Oke Aro, Akure, turned into a heart-wrenching tragedy,
leaving residents in shock and disbelief as sixty-eight year old Esther Adeola, a retiree and her four grandchildren, of ages nine ,eight ,six and three died after consuming what should have been a simple meal – pap.
The circumstance surrounding their deaths remains a mystery.
Was the pap contaminated? Could they have been poisoned?
These are some of the questions by members of the community begging for answers.
Abiola Ariyo has more.