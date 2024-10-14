Ondo Election, INEC Begins Distribution Of Pvcs

Ahead of the November Ondo Governorship election, INEC has commenced the distribution of Permanent voters’ cards to new registrants and those applied for transfer and replacement.

The collection of the PVCs starts at the Ward level from Thursday 17th to Monday 21st October 2024 and will continue at the Local Government offices from Wednesday 23rd to Tuesday 29th October 2024 from 9.00am to 5.00pm daily, including the weekends.

During the period, the backlog of uncollected PVCs from previous registrations will also be available for collection at the designated centres.

Statement by INEC national commissioner for information, Sam Olumekun notes that no card will be collected by proxy.