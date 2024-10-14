Nigerian Army Boosts Education In Enugu State

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Taoreed Lagbaja, has commissioned a renovated one-story, 10-block classroom and functional computer hall at Community Secondary School in Mbu, Enugu State. This project is part of the COAS Special Civil-Military Intervention Projects, aimed at supporting communities of Nigerian Army senior officers who have attained the rank of Maj Gen.

Represented by Maj Gen Hassan Dada, the GOC 82 Division, Lt Gen Lagbaja encouraged the people of Enugu State to continue supporting the Nigerian Army and to apply for recruitment to serve the country.

Enugu State Governor, Mr Peter Mbah, represented by Deputy Governor Mr Ifeanyi Ossai, praised the Nigerian Army’s efforts in reducing insecurity incidents in the state. He urged the Isi-Uzo council area to safeguard the project and support government programs.

Maj Gen Jonathan Ugwuoke, Project Executor and Commander of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, thanked Lt Gen Lagbaja for approving and funding the project, which will advance education and alleviate the financial burden on the community.

Prof Festus Agbo, President-General of the community, expressed gratitude to Lt Gen Lagbaja and Maj Gen Ugwuoke, pledging the community’s commitment to protecting the school and its facilities.