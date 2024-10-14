Matawalle And Sokoto Governor Inspect Ongoing Naf 119 Composite Group Project In Sokoto

The NAF will continue to play a critical role in safeguarding our nation…….

In a bold demonstration of the Federal Government’s commitment to enhancing national security, the Honourable Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammad Matawalle, MON, and the Executive Governor of Sokoto State, His Excellency Alh. Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, Ph.D., FCNA, jointly inspected the ongoing development of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) 119 Composite Group (CG) provisional layout in Sokoto State.

During the visit, Dr. Matawalle praised the dedication and professionalism of NAF personnel, stating, “The Nigerian Air Force continues to play a critical role in safeguarding our nation. The Federal Government will ensure you have all the necessary resources to maintain operational efficiency, especially in countering security threats in the North-West.” The Minister reaffirmed the government’s resolve to bolster NAF’s capacity as part of the strategic fight against insecurity in the region.

Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto commended the synergy between the Federal and State Governments in addressing security challenges, declaring, “Sokoto State stands firmly with the Armed Forces. We are committed to providing all necessary support to ensure peace and stability for our people.” He pledged continued cooperation to enhance security in the state and across the region.

Furthermore the Governor also commended the Hon Minister of State? Bello Matawalle for the commitment he has exhibited in getting the North-West out of the security quagmire.

According to the Governor, “The Minister has shown resilience and bravery by penetrating into what used to be a ‘NO-GO AREA’ and had even opened up areas that were hitherto deserted by our people,”.

The Honourable Minister and the sokoto state Governor were briefed by the Unit Commander on the progress of the project. The GOC 8 Division Brigadier General I.A Ajose and other top military officers were also present.

Henshaw Ogubike Mnipr FCAi Fsca Fcpe