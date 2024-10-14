News

INEC Trains Security Personnel Ahead of Ondo Governorship Election.

October 14, 2024
The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has pledged to strengthen security measures to prevent violence and maintain order throughout the governorship election in Ondo State.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner Oluwatoyin Babalola was speaking in Akure at a three-day security training workshop aimed at equipping security personnel with the tools and tactics necessary to address potential threats, curb electoral malpractices, and ensure the safety of polling units across the state.

Abiola Ariyo reports.

October 14, 2024
