House Cttee On Sports Condemns Treatment Of Super Eagles

October 14, 2024
Chairman House Committee on Sports, Kabiru Amadu has condemned the ill treatment of the Super Eagles in Libya ahead of Tuesday’s AFCON Qualifier in Benghazi.

Kabiru in a statement notes that the lives of persons in the Nigerian Delegation were endangered by abruptly diverting their flight to another Airport, one hour to landing in Benghazi.

He says the ill-treatment by the Libyans has gone beyond antics of teams to unsettle their opponents, stressing that the action of the Libyan Government puts a dent on the image of football on the continent.

The Chairman, House Committee on Sports however praised the Super Eagles players for their tenacity and patriotic spirit, assuring the team that the Nigerian Government will always give priority to their safety.

October 14, 2024
