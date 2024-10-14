FG Reacts To Eagles Delay

Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, has strongly condemned the recent actions of Libyan authorities, who held the Nigerian Super Eagles and their officials hostage at Al Abaq Airport.

This incident occurred after the Nigerian aircraft, originally en route to Benghazi, was diverted to another city over a two-hour drive from the intended destination, just an hour before landing.

The Minister expressed deep concern over the poor treatment of the team, particularly as they were in Libya for an international engagement.

The Minister said the Nigerian government will not tolerate any form of disrespect or mistreatment toward our players and officials.

He emphasized that the safety and welfare of the Super Eagles and their officials remain the government’s top priority.

Senator Enoh assured Nigerians that the Ministry of Sports Development is working closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, relevant diplomatic channels, and other stakeholders to ensure the immediate and safe release of the team and their safe passage to their destination.

The Minister called on the Libyan authorities to respect international sporting relations and the fundamental rights of athletes and officials traveling for official purposes.