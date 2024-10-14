AFCON 2025 QUALIFIERS: Treatment of Super Eagles players in Libya despicable- DABIRI-EREWA

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa has condemned the treatment meted out to Super Eagles team by Libya authorities ahead of its second leg match slated for Tuesday in the country.

Nidcom Boss noted that

the team which left Nigeria on Sunday to Libya for their return match had their flight diverted to an innocuous airport far away from the venue of the match adding that the implication of the diversion will now be another three hours of road travel to the main venue of the match, not minding the risk of road travel in Libya , considering the situation of the war-torn country.

Dabiri-Erewa said the safety of Nigerian players is paramount to the country, and was optimistic that the Ministry of Sports and the NFF will advice appropriately.

She also called on CAF to treat the matter with the seriousness it deserves, as the players, the pilots and others on board the flight had been stranded and subjected to inhuman treatment at the airport for over 13 hours without water, food, rest and other means of communication.

The Super Eagles flight was redirected air borne on Sunday and they were required to travel by road to their destination.

Dabiri-Erewa appealed to the Super Eagles to remain calm why the Nigerian Football Federation will decide the next line of action.