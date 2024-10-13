VP Shettima Urges Return To Core Family Values

… Says family-centric, grassroots solutions key to national development

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reiterated the importance of returning to core family values, saying it’s the cornerstone for national development.

He listed the values to include love and mercy between spouses, maintaining harmony and balance at home, viewing marriage as a spiritual commitment and act of worship, practicing kindness and good character, seeking knowledge and guidance, and recognizing the family’s responsibility in shaping individuals and society.

Speaking this weekend during the Muslim Family Summit in Abuja, the Vice President noted the urgent need to reinforce traditional family structures as a grassroots solution to Nigeria’s pressing social and economic challenges.

VP Shettima was represented at the summit by Special Adviser to the President on General Duties (Office of the Vice President), Aliyu Modibbo Umar.

The Muslim Family Summit, attended by scholars, experts and members of the public, serves as a platform for discussing best practices in family life based on Islamic teachings.

Delivering his speech titled, “In Defence of the Family Order,” the Vice President recommended marriage counselling for equipping couples with the knowledge and skills needed to build stable homes.

“Its mission is more than a reality check—it is a guide, steering us towards embracing marriage not just as a worldly institution but as an act of worship,” he explained.

Drawing from Islamic principles, Shettima reminded the audience of the Quranic view of marriage as a source of tranquility.

He said, “The family is not merely a social unit; it is the pillar of moral and social order in any society. Every family plays a role in producing individuals who either uphold or threaten the moral fabric of our communities.”

Emphasisung that adherence to these teachings could serve as a solution to many of the social issues facing the nation, the VP said, “When we build the family on the wrong foundation, we risk losing everything. But when we raise it upon sound Islamic principles, it becomes a fortress that preserves the values we hold dear.

“As I call upon the Ummah to recognise the urgent need to guide this generation of couples, I find hope in this gathering of scholars and experts who share best practices rooted in the Qur’an and Hadith,” Shettima added.

13th October, 2024