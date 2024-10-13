Govt Lawal Visits Families of Slain Zamfara Guards, Pledges Full Responsibility for their Well Being

Governor Dauda Lawal has pledged that his government will take full responsibility for the well-being of the families of the Zamfara guards who were killed in an ambush.

The governor made the commitment at the Tsafe Emir’s palace during a condolence visit to the families of nine members of the Community Protection Guards (CPG) killed in an ambush last week.

While consoling the Tsafe Emirate and the families of the brave guards, Governor Lawal said that the nine Community Protection Guards’ ultimate sacrifice will never be in vain.

He said: “I am here today to express my condolences to the emirate, people, and families of our brave guards who were killed in an ambush last week.

“It was a tragic incident that deeply moved us. We witnessed the courageous actions of these guards who risked their lives to protect their people.

“Immediately after I received the report, I sent a high-level government delegation, led by the deputy governor, to offer condolences to the emirate and the affected families.

“I assure you that incidents like these will not stop the ongoing onslaught against bandits. We are committed to doing everything possible to end banditry in Zamfara State.

“The Zamfara state government will take full care of the families of the slain guards. I am making this promise here, and we will ensure we keep to it.”

Governor Lawal also announced donations of money and foodstuffs to the victims’ families.

Earlier, the Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammadu Bawa, expressed gratitude to the governor for his consistent support and timely assistance in ensuring the people’s safety.

SULAIMAN BALA IDRIS

Spokesperson for the Zamfara Governor