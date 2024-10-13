Governor Ododo Advocates Adherence to Tenets of Autonomy, Ethics in LG Administration

The Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has urged Directors of Local Government and Treasurers to uphold the tenets of local government autonomy and professional ethics in the discharge of their responsibilities.

Governor Ododo stated this at an interactive session with the forum of Directors of Local Government and Treasurers at the Government House in Lokoja.

The Governor who charged the local government administrators to see themselves as representatives of the government at the grassroots noted that their performance as top civil servants will strengthen relationship between the government and the people and bring about more development in local government administration.

Governor Ododo commended the resilience and productivity of the DLGs and Treasurers, stressing that their importance in ensuring accurate records and upholding professional ethics, particularly among accountants in the public sector is crucial for ensuring transparency and accountability in governance.

While urging the DLGs to support treasurers in addressing challenges in local government administration, Governor Ododo called for unity among officials, encouraging them to rally round the Accountant General of the state, Habiba Onumoko to ensure the delivery of dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots.

In his remarks, the Speaker of the Kogi State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Aliyu Umar commended Governor Ododo’s transparency and accountability as a leader and promised that the legislature will continue to support the Governor in his efforts to take governance closer to the people at the grassroots.

In her welcome address, Kogi State Accountant General, Habiba Onumoko highlighted Governor Ododo’s contributions to grassroots development, empowerment of youth and women and employment opportunities as well as appointment into government positions, describing the Governor as a man of impact and an embodiment of humility.

The chairman of the forum of DLGs in Kogi State, Alhaji Aliyu Musa, expressed gratitude to the governor for the approval of 72,500 minimum wage for workers in the state and other initiatives which he noted have enhanced the welfare of civil servants in the state.

He also commended the Accountant General of the state for her guidance and professionalism in the discharge of her responsibilities.