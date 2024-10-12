News

VP Shettima Condoles With NNPCL GCEO, Mele Kyari Over Daughter’s Death

October 12, 2024
Vice President Kashim Shettima has condoled with the family of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited,

Malam Mele Kyari, over the loss of his daughter, Fatima Kyari. Aged 25, the late Fatima passed away on Friday. VP Shettima, who prayed for the peaceful repose of the late Fatima, asked God to grant the family the strength to bear the painful exit of their daughter, who was in her prime. The Vice President led other mourners at the funeral prayers, which were held at the Annur Mosque in Abuja.

October 12, 2024
