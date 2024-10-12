News

Governor Ododo Commends Lugard TV for Professional Excellence

October 12, 2024
Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has commended the professional excellence of Lugard TV, praising the operation of the media team of the government for living up to the high expectation of the people of the state.

The Governor, who was accompanied by the House of Representatives member representing Yagba Federal Constituency, Honourable Leke Abejide alongside several commissioners and top government officials, expressed satisfaction with the performance of Lugard TV during a tour of the facility which is the second time the Governor has visited the Government House Media Centre.

Governor Ododo, impressed by the level of professionalism and dedication exhibited by the staff of Lugard TV, lauded their efforts and expressed confidence in their capacity to deliver quality content and information to propagate the policies and programmes of the State.

On his part, Hon. Leke Abejide who was impressed by the activities of Lugard TV echoed the sentiment of the Governor highlighting the importance of the media outlet in promoting the development agenda of the state.

The visit served as a morale booster for the team, reinforcing the commitment of the state government to supporting local media institutions.

