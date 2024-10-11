Nigeria’s First Lady Celebrates The Girl Child

Every girl should be able to dream of a future where she can grow without limits.

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu stated this is a message to celebrate this year’s International Day of the Girl Child.

She notes that the theme of the celebration “Girls’ Vision for the Future” is very apt, and calls for more investment in education, starting from the home, where girls would be taught to believe in themselves and the values of self -worth and dignity, thereby equipping them with the confidence to face the future.

The First Lady says with the right support, resources and opportunities, the potential of the world’s more than 1.1 billion girls will know no bounds.

This way, the girl child will be able to make informed choices about her health and wellbeing, she adds.

While noting that as a nation, Nigeria has come a long way in ensuring the education of the girl child ,the First Lady however laments that too many girls are still denied their rights, restricting their choices and limiting their future.

She saluted the girl child in Nigeria, charging them to be strong , confident and determined in their resolve to push for the limitless opportunities that abound.

The future is promising, she says, while asking them to keep hope alive and nurture their dreams.