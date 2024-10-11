FG Provides Update On Direct Purchase Of Pms By Petroleum Product Marketers

The Federal Government has announced a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards a deregulated market structure for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS).

“Following the directive of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and the implementation of the new Naira-based sales mechanism, the Implementation Committee on the Sales of Crude Oil and Refined Products in Naira, chaired by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun. held its second review meeting on Wednesday, October 10, 2024.

The meeting focused on assessing the transition towards a deregulated market structure for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and addressing the change in the purchasing model for petroleum product marketers.

Key Update:

New Direct Purchase Model: The most significant change under the new regime is that petroleum product marketers can now purchase PMS directly from local refineries. This marks a departure from the previous arrangement where the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPCL) served as the sole purchaser and distributor of PMS from the refineries.

This direct purchasing mechanism allows marketers to negotiate commercial terms directly with the refineries, fostering a more competitive market environment and enabling a smoother supply chain for petroleum products.

Local Production of PMS: With the commencement of local PMS production, the market is better equipped to support these direct transactions. This transition is expected to enhance efficiency in product availability and stabilize market conditions for the benefit of all Nigerians.

The Committee recognizes that there are questions and discussions regarding this change in the market structure. We are committed to providing clarity on this development and will continue to engage with stakeholders to ensure a seamless transition process the Minister informed.

The direct purchase of PMS by petroleum product marketers marks a new era of growth and development for Nigeria’s petroleum industry, especially as the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun reassures stakeholders that the Committee will continue to provide clarity and engage with stakeholders to ensure the success of this new regime.

