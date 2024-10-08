Plateau Govt Appoints Benedict Akwuegbu As Consultant to the State Owned Club

State Government Offers Former Super Eagles Striker Juicy Appointment At NPFL

Plateau state governor, Caleb Muftwang has offered former Super Eagles striker, Benedict Akwuegbu as consultant to the state owned club.

Benedict Akwuegbu who recently bagged the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Governor is expected to have resumed duty since 1st September, 2024.

This is contained in a letter of appointment signed by the General Manager of Plateau United, Habila Hosea Mutla which reads: “I am pleased to offer you position of Consultant to Plateau United Football Club effective from September 1, 2024. I believe your expertise and experience will be invaluable to our team. As club consultant, your responsibility include: providing strategic guidance and advise to the Club Management, developing and implementing plans to improving club performance, analyzing club operation and identifying area for improvement, advising on player recruitment and retention, building relationship with stakeholders including sponsorship and partners, providing expertise on football related matters.