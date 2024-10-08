Mystery Deepens: Paul Biya’s Prolonged Absence Sparks Health Concerns

President Paul Biya’s extended absence from both domestic and international public engagements has stirred considerable speculation among Cameroonians about his current status.

Reports suggest that Biya, who left Cameroon in early July for an official diplomatic mission, started his journey in France before continuing to China. However, the 91-year-old president was notably absent from key events, including the recent UN General Assembly and the La Francophonie summit in France, opting for a period of rest in Switzerland instead.

According to sources within the presidency, Biya’s absence is linked to health concerns, raising further discussions about his well-being. Though there is no legal restriction on the duration of a president’s stay abroad, Biya’s extended absence, now exceeding 40 days, has drawn widespread attention.

Throughout his 42-year presidency, Biya has often been the subject of rumors about his health during lengthy periods away from the public eye. In the past, such absences have even led to unfounded reports of his death, only for him to return unexpectedly.

Meanwhile, despite ongoing concerns over his health, political leaders are calling for President Biya to seek another term in the 2025 presidential election, reflecting the deep-rooted political traditions surrounding his leadership.