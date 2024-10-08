Kogi Govt Announces New Minimum Wage of Seventy Two Thousand Five Hundred Naira

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo has announced the immediate implementation of a new minimum wage of seventy-two thousand, five hundred NAIRA for all civil servants in the state workforce.

Governor Ododo disclosed this at a meeting with the leadership of labour unions under the Joint Civil Service Negotiating Council at the Government House in Lokoja.

The new minimum wage takes immediate effect and it excludes all tax burden on the civil servants in the light of consequential adjustments for a period of one year.

The Governor noted that the agreement on the new minimum wage between government and the labour unions in the state underscores the designation of his administration as a labour-friendly government, a position he noted is buttressed by the nomination and election of Mr. Joel Salifu, the former chairman of Nigeria Union of Teachers in Kogi state as the deputy governor of the state.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the Implementation Committee on the new minimum wage and Kogi State Head of Service, Mr. Elijah Evinemi said the report on the new minimum wage is the result of the painstaking efforts of all members of the committee and labour leaders in the state who are committed to the well-being of civil servants in the state.

In his remarks, the special adviser on labour matters to the Governor, Comrade Onuh Edoka said the administration of Governor Ododo has demonstrated unalloyed commitment to the welfare of workers in the state with the approvals of the minimum wage.

He called on all Kogi Workers and labour unions in the state to give total support to the administration of Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo for implementing the new minimum wage within his short time in office.

The state chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Amari Gabriel noted that the implementation of the new minimum wage shows the commitment of Governor Ododo to the welfare of workers in the state.

He noted that the new minimum wage is a testament to the progressive ideals and labour-friendly nature of the governor.

The state chairman of Trade Union Congress, TUC, Suleiman Tijani also commended Governor Ododo for implementing the new minimum wage.

He expressed appreciation to the governor for prioritizing the welfare of workers in the state.

The chairman of the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council, Comrade Segun Alemeru appealed to civil servants in the state to further increase their productivity in line with the implementation of the new minimum wage by the state government.

It will be recalled that Governor Ododo inaugurated the implementation committee on the new minimum wage on the 17th of September, 2024 with a directive to the committee to conclude its assignment within four weeks.