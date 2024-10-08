News

Kayode Adeniyi Appointed GM, NTA Sports Channel

October 8, 2024
The Director General and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Television Authority, NTA, Comrade Salihu Abdulhamid Dembos, has approved the appointment of Kayode Adeniyi as the new General Manager of the NTA Sports Channel, reports.

Until his recent appointment, Kayode Adeniyi was the head of the News and Current Affairs, NTA Channel 5 at the Old Parade Ground, Area 10, Garki, Abuja.

A seasoned sports writer and two-time Chairman, Sports Writers Association of Nigeria, SWAN, FCT Chapter, Kayode Adeniyi’s new appointment is with immediate effect.

