Andrés Iniesta Officially Confirms his Retirement from Professional Football.

Football legend Andrés Iniesta has announced his retirement, bringing an end to an illustrious 22-year career at the sport’s highest level. During his remarkable 15-year

tenure with Barcelona’s first team, Iniesta won four Champions League titles.

El Juego Continúa ❤️⚽️ 8️⃣🔟2️⃣4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/YLrDOfxVCB — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) October 7, 2024