2025 AFCON: West Brom Confirms NFF Invite For Semi Ajayi Against Libya

English Championship side West Bromwich Albion has confirmed the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) invite for Semi Ajayi ahead of the double AFCON 2025 qualifiers double header against Libya, reports.

The club shared post, Semi Ajayi has once again been named in Nigeria’s squad for their October fixtures.

The Super Eagles are playing twice over the next two weeks, taking on Libya at home on Friday, October 11, before heading out to Benghazi to take on the same opponents on Tuesday, October 15.