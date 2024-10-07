News

World Habitats Day

October 7, 2024
0 3 1 minute read

As our world rapidly urbanizes, cities are becoming home to a new generation of leaders and changemakers. Young people are at the heart of this transformation, especially across regions like Africa and Asia.

As the world marks habitats day,the millennials and the GenZ,sre called to step up and act as driving force behind sustainable urban development. world habitats day is a day set aside to reflect on the state of towns and cities and on the basic right of all to decent and adequate shelter.
It is a reminder that everyone has a responsibility to shape the future of habitable spaces.our environment correspondent mina Daniels reports that
This year’s theme: youth to create a better urban future.”places the bulk of the task on the youths,reminding them that a secured habitats today,is an assurance for their future.This year’s world habitats day holds in Querétaro, Mexico,

October 7, 2024
0 3 1 minute read

Related Articles

Nigeria @64 : Governor Aiyedatiwa Grants State Pardon To One Hundred And Seventeen Convicts.

October 1, 2024

TEXT OF NATIONAL BROADCAST BY PRESIDENT BOLA AHMED TINUBU ON THE 64TH INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA OCTOBER 1, 2024

October 1, 2024

NCoS Affirms Suspension of Four Senior Officers

October 1, 2024

Martins Vincent Otse popularly known as VeryDarkMan says he has more damning allegations against Bobrisky

September 30, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button