As our world rapidly urbanizes, cities are becoming home to a new generation of leaders and changemakers. Young people are at the heart of this transformation, especially across regions like Africa and Asia.

As the world marks habitats day,the millennials and the GenZ,sre called to step up and act as driving force behind sustainable urban development. world habitats day is a day set aside to reflect on the state of towns and cities and on the basic right of all to decent and adequate shelter.

It is a reminder that everyone has a responsibility to shape the future of habitable spaces.our environment correspondent mina Daniels reports that

This year’s theme: youth to create a better urban future.”places the bulk of the task on the youths,reminding them that a secured habitats today,is an assurance for their future.This year’s world habitats day holds in Querétaro, Mexico,