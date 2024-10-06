Sokoto Govt Inaugurates Economic Advisory Council

Governor Ahmed Aliyu has inaugurated Sokoto State Economic Advisory Council to provide expert advise on economic matters to enable Government makes informed decisions that will propel development of the State.

Inaugurating the Committee, Governor Ahmed Aliyu noted that, the Members are selected based to their track records to find sustainable solutions to the State’s economic challenges.

The Governor maintains that, the move is part of his Administration’s Nine points smart Agenda aimed at moving the State forward.

Chairman of the Council Bello Maccido says, the Council will carry out detailed evaluation of the State’s economy and identify opportunities in other States to put the State to the path of economic recovery and prosperity.

While thanking the Governor for the opportunity given to them to serve the Government and People of Sokoto State, Maccido expresses confidence in the ability of the Council Members to discharge their assignment towards achieving the desired objectives.

The Nineteen Member Council comprising Economists, Academia and Politicians has Bello Maccido as Chairman and Umar Ajiya as Alternate Chairman while the Special Adviser to the Governor on Economic Affairs Bashir Achida is to serve as the Secretary of the Committee.