Police and Military Neutralize Suspected Terrorists in Imo

Operatives from the Imo State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit (Tiger Base), in collaboration with military personnel, successfully dismantled a suspected IPOB/ESN terrorist and kidnapping syndicate during an intelligence-led operation on October 4, 2024, in Ezioha, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the State.

The operation led to the neutralization of one suspected terrorist and the safe rescue of four individuals abducted along Orlu Road on September 29,2024.

According to a press release signed by the IMO State Police Command’s Police Public Relations Officer,ASP Henry Okoye ,

As security forces approached the hideout, the suspects opened fire but were effectively repelled, resulting in the neutralization of one suspect while Others fled into nearby bushes with varying degree of injuries. Items recovered from the camp included a pump-action gun, ten live cartridges, four expended cartridges, four locally made explosives, a Biafra flag, a native bulletproof vest, two Highlander SUVs, an ash-colored Toyota Camry, and various criminal charms.

The press release also noted that Ongoing operations are underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects, underscoring the Command’s commitment to collaborating with other security agencies to reduce crime to its barest minimum in the state.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, and the Commander of the 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, have commended the operatives for their swift and effective action. The press release further says that they also urged the joint operatives to maintain the momentum in the continuous fight against crime in the state..