JAMB Mega CBT Centre in Mbano, Imo State Burgled and Incinerated

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) deeply regrets to announce that its newly completed duplex, housing a mega Computer-Based Test (CBT) centre in Mbano, Imo State, has been burglarized and reduced to ashes by an unidentified group.

This unfortunate incident has been promptly reported to the relevant security agencies.

Such an act is profoundly disheartening, and there can be no justification for this regressive action, even in the light of rumors suggesting that the adjacent building owned by the National Open University was intended for the training of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The CBT centre was recently equipped with 275 high-capacity computers, with plans for a second hall to accommodate an additional 275 computers, enabling 500 candidates to sit for the Board’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) simultaneously.

This initiative was designed to alleviate the challenges faced by candidates in the town and its surrounding areas.

In its unwavering commitment to expand educational infrastructure nationwide for the annual CBT examinations, the Board identified Mbano as a crucial location for such a mega centre, alongside similar initiatives in other regions. This distressing incident starkly contrasts with our aspirations to enhance educational opportunities for aspiring candidates.