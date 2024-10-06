Gov Fubara swears -in 23 LGA Chairmen

The Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara says although his party, the People’s Democratic Party PDP did not participate in the just concluded local government Election, he had to ensure that the rule of law prevails for Rivers communities to benefit from the Ongoing development in the state.

Governor Fubara stated this during the swearing in of the 23 Local Government Chairmen who emerged winners at the October 5th Local Government Council Election in the state.

Osinachi Samuel reports