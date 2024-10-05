Speaker Abbas laments deaths in Niger boat mishap

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas enjoins agencies in charge of maritime and inland waterways to enforce safety standards that will guarantee safer water transportation of people and goods across the country.

He stated this while commiserating with the government and people of Niger State over a recent boat mishap which killed scores of passengers.

The Speaker also lamented the natural disaster in Mokwa Local Government Area of Niger State, where over 300 communities have been flooded, and many people displaced from their homes and farms.

He calls for concerted efforts by all relevant emergency and humanitarian agencies of government to provide relief to victims.