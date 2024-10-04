Police Says Its Decision on the Rivers Election is in Conformity With Court Order

The Nigeria Police Force says it has notes with concern the recent statements made by the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, in which several unfounded allegations were leveled against the IGP and the Force at large.

In a statement, the force says there is a subsisting Federal High Court order barring the Nigeria Police Force from participating in the Rivers council elections and the order was duly served on both the NPF and the Rivers State Government, necessitating the directive to the Commissioner of Police in Rivers State to strictly adhere to the court order.

However, on the 3rd of October,2024, The commissioner of police Rivers State, received a report that policemen from Rivers State Government house have been deployed to the office of Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission for the conduct of the elections.

The statement adds that the report was also relayed to the Inspector-General of Police who gave clearance to the Commissioner of Police to withdraw the policemen from the Government house and replace with policemen from the Command Operations department, to provide overnight security for the RIEC to prevent any attack on the facility.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Police Force says it is committed to the protection of lives and properties and will work with other security agencies in Rivers State to ensure that there is no breakdown of law and order in the State. To this end, the Inspector-General of Police has ordered increased deployment into Rivers State to beef up security throughout the state. Citizens of Rivers state are advised to go about their lawful businesses.