Islamic Month of Rabi’u ASSANI

Sultan of Sokoto and President General Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has declared Friday 4th October, 2024 as the First Day of Rabi’u Assani 1446AH.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs of the Sultanate Council Sokoto, Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu.

The statement says, the Sultanate Council Advisory Council Committee on Religious Affairs did not receive any report from various Moon sighting Committees across the Country, confirming the sighting of the crescent of Rabi’u Assani 1446AH on Wednesday 2nd October, 2024 equivalent to 29th Rabi’u Awwal 1446AH, therefore, Thursday 3rd October,2024 will be 30th Rabi’u Awwal 1446AH.

The sultan has therefore, accepted the report and accordingly declared Friday 4th October, 2024 as first day of Rabi’u Assani 1446AH.