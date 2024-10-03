Gov Ododo Vows to Sustain Clearance Operation to Defeat Criminals in Kogi

Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Usman Ododo, has reaffirmed his administration’s unwavering commitment to sustain on-going clearance operation to defeat criminals in all parts of the state.

The Governor gave the assurance at the commencement of distribution of the second batch of 100 operational vehicles to security agencies at the government house in Lokoja.

The Kogi State Governor, assured that the state government will continue to deepen its fight against insecurity and criminality in the state.

He affirmed the dedication of his administration towards improving the security architecture of the state which he noted has resulted in the distribution of hundreds of operational vehicles to security agencies to enhance their capacity and operational efficiency against criminal elements in the state.

He explained that his administration would strive to make Kogi state unbearable and unsafe for criminals to operate.

In his opening remarks, the State Security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara (Retired) said the distribution of vehicles to security agencies is aimed at providing support to security officers in the ongoing clearance operations across the state, stressing that the gesture is consistent with the determination of the state government to ensure security of lives and property in every part of the state.

On his part, the Kogi state Commissioner of Police, Bethrand Onuoha thanked Governor Ododo for his commitment towards securing lives and property of people in the state adding that the vehicles will be used for the onslaught against criminals and criminalities in the state.

Earlier at a press briefing, the commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo stated that the state government at its executive council meeting resolved to take drastic measures against criminal elements to preserve law and order and guarantee the security of the people of the state adding that nothing will be spared to protect the lives and property of the people of Kogi State.

Ismaila Isah

Special Adviser on Media to the Governor

October 3, 2024