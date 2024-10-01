Nigeria @64 : Governor Aiyedatiwa Grants State Pardon To One Hundred And Seventeen Convicts.

Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has granted state pardon to one hundred and seventeen convicts in the state, demonstrating a commitment to justice and rehabilitation.

The move follows recommendations from the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy chaired by the state Attorney General, Dr Olukayode Ajulo.

Among the beneficiaries, nineteen convicts will be released outrightly, while others will have their death sentences commuted to life imprisonment or receive reduced sentences.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan,says the gesture provides renewed hope and opportunities for the convicts to be reintegration into the society.

The release order takes effect on October 1, 2024, coinciding with Nigeria’s Independence Day.