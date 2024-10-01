News

Nigeria @64 : Governor Aiyedatiwa Grants State Pardon To One Hundred And Seventeen Convicts.

October 1, 2024
0 4 Less than a minute

Ondo state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has granted state pardon to one hundred and seventeen convicts in the state, demonstrating a commitment to justice and rehabilitation.

The move follows recommendations from the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy chaired by the state Attorney General, Dr Olukayode Ajulo.

Among the beneficiaries, nineteen convicts will be released outrightly, while others will have their death sentences commuted to life imprisonment or receive reduced sentences.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Ebenezer Adeniyan,says the gesture provides renewed hope and opportunities for the convicts to be reintegration into the society.

The release order takes effect on October 1, 2024, coinciding with Nigeria’s Independence Day.

October 1, 2024
0 4 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Opening Remarks By The Minister Of Information And National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, At A World Press Briefing Marking Activities For The 64thindependence Anniversary Of The Federal Republic Of Nigeria, Held At The National Press Center, Radio House, Abuja

September 28, 2024

Tinubu Appoints The Governing Board Of The North West Development Commission

September 28, 2024

Six NTIC Students Shine @ Cambridge IGCSE

September 27, 2024

Tinubu Hails Oyedepo at 70

September 27, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close
Back to top button