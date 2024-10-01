News

NCoS Affirms Suspension of Four Senior Officers

October 1, 2024
The Nigerian Correctional Service has reaffirmed the suspension of four senior officers over various malfeasance.

A statement by the Service’ Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Umar The attention of the references a trending video of one of its senior officers purporting that the Service has not served him a letter of suspension as earlier directed by the Civil Defence, Correctional Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) over handling of the sentencing of Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky.

Umar says the Service views this as an act of gross misconduct aimed at misleading the public on the issue at hand.

He adds that two (2) letters were issued by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services board (CDCFIB) with reference nos: CDCFIB/NCOS/DISP/016/VOL.II/16 and CDCFIB/NCOS/DISP/016/VOL.II/17 both dated 26th September, 2024, suspending the aforementioned officers.

The statement confirms that the suspension which took effect from 26th September, 2024, was conveyed to the various officers accordingly.

