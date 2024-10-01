Governor Inuwa Yahaya Grants Clemency to 23 Convicts as Gombe Marks 28th Anniversary, Nigeria Celebrates 64 Years of Independence

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has granted clemency to 23 convicts as part of the celebrations marking the state’s 28th anniversary and Nigeria’s 64th Independence Day.

This was made known in the Governor’s goodwill message to the people of Gombe State and the nation on the dual occasions.

The clemency announced by the Governor extends beyond the release of convicts, as he also commuted life sentences for two individuals to 15 years, reduced two death sentences to life imprisonment, adjusted one detainee’s sentence to 10 years, and commuted the death sentences of four death row inmates to 15 years in prison.

The Governor explained that these actions followed the recommendations of the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy. He expressrd hope that the pardoned individuals will seize the opportunity for rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

While reflecting on the progress made in Gombe State since its creation in 1996, as well as the challenges facing the state and the country, the Governor urged citizens to embrace unity and peaceful coexistence, emphasizing that these are the cornerstones of the state’s development.

He highlighted the economic difficulties many citizens are currently facing, particularly in light of the removal of fuel subsidies and the resulting inflation.

While acknowledging the strain this has placed on families, Governor Inuwa reaffirmed the state’s commitment to easing the burden through palliative measures, citing food distribution programme reaching over 750,000 beneficiaries and transport allowances for state workers, with further discussions underway regarding the implementation of a new minimum wage.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya also reflected on the state’s achievements in education, healthcare, and infrastructure, pointing out that his administration had constructed over 900 kilometers of roads across all Local Government Areas, expanded healthcare facilities, and improved access to education through the construction of classrooms and recruitment of teachers.

As Gombe State looks to the future, the Governor pledged continued focus on empowering youth, supporting farmers, and improving the quality of life for families across the state.

He called on citizens to remain patient and united in the face of economic challenges, expressing confidence that current reforms would eventually lead to a more resilient and prosperous future.

Governor Inuwa, who is also the Chairman of Northern States Governors’ Forum, urged citizens to celebrate with gratitude for the progress made and renewed commitment to building a future defined by unity, prosperity, and opportunity for all.

He prayed for peace and stability in Gombe and across Nigeria, reiterating his administration’s commitment to ensuring the state’s long-term growth and success in line with its development agenda.