Deputy Speaker’s Independence Message

October 1, 2024
Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu congratulates President Bola Tinubu and all Nigerians on the country’s 64th Independence Day celebrations.

Kalu says the country is steadily marching towards greatness, urging Nigerians to share in the optimism that the current economic and security challenges bedevilling the country will be surmounted.

The Deputy Speaker assures Nigerians that economic prosperity is central in the policy formulation and execution of the Tinubu administration and wishes everyone a happy independence day celebration.

